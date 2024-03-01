EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 916.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EUDA Health Stock Performance

Shares of EUDAW stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. EUDA Health has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

EUDA Health Company Profile

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

