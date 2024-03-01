Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Down 69.2% in February

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the January 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

NASDAQ VEV opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Vicinity Motor has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicinity Motor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vicinity Motor by 142.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.