Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,111,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,602,000 after purchasing an additional 351,090 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

