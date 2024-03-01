Thomas Andrew Ladner Acquires 5,100 Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Stock

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Andrew Ladner bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,125.00.

Solaris Resources stock opened at C$3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.83. The company has a market cap of C$651.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.02. Solaris Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLS. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on Solaris Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

