BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CFO Sells $14,518.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CFO Laura L. Felice sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $14,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,462.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.8 %

BJ stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after acquiring an additional 369,317 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

