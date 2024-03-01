APi Group (NYSE:APG) Posts Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

APi Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE APG opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. APi Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APG. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

