Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vita Coco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $26.10 on Friday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.02.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 55,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after purchasing an additional 189,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,734,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

