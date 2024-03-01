ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.60-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICFI opened at $154.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 1 year low of $101.46 and a 1 year high of $155.93.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Insider Activity at ICF International

Institutional Trading of ICF International

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,720,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 180,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,610,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICFI. Sidoti cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

