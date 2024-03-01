Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Koppers also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

NYSE KOP opened at $56.62 on Friday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 14,542 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $646,101.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,341.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $166,704.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $646,101.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 301.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

