Artur Bergman Sells 3,327 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $46,345.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,040,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,137,798.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Artur Bergman sold 8,387 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,056.61.

On Friday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,646 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $155,204.14.

On Monday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25.

On Monday, January 29th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $460,031.25.

On Monday, January 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 74,375 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $1,506,093.75.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $306,425.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $311,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $306,775.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $328,650.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $326,725.00.

Fastly Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $14.22 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

