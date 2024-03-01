Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) CFO Sells $20,628.99 in Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) CFO Salvatore R. Defrancesco, Jr. sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $20,628.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,283.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FDBC opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $284.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

