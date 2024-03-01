Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

LUNR stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 78.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

