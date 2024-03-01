Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Sells $46,925.05 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $46,925.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.85. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at $453,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

