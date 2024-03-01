Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Evercore ISI

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.66.

Okta Trading Up 22.9 %

OKTA opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

