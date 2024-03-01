National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21, reports. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$105.93 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$108.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$95.64. The firm has a market cap of C$35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$106.88.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

