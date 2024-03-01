WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 25.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Articles

