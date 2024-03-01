United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DVN opened at $44.46 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

