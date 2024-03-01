Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $50.66 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

