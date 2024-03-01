Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on May 1st

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

