United Services Automobile Association Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

