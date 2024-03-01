United Services Automobile Association Has $2.78 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,356,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,644,000 after buying an additional 1,035,747 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 15,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.37. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

