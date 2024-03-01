Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.24. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

