The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues Earnings Results

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.910 EPS.
PNTG stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
