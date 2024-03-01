ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. ADT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get ADT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADT

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. ADT has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ADT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.03%.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ADT by 364.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ADT by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.