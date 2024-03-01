Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 6,561 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 186.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 18.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Biogen by 30.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,227,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $216.99 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.44 and a 200-day moving average of $248.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

