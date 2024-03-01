Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,222 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,020 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $28,342,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 930,216 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $111,972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 366,037 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.35. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,344 shares of company stock worth $4,794,410 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

