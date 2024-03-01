Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 8,309 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $126,175,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 102,123.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 562,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,484,000 after purchasing an additional 561,680 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $165.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.28. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $166.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

