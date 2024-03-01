Bamco Inc. NY Sells 15,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 854,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,459,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after buying an additional 736,791 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after buying an additional 595,708 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.2 %

CYTK stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cytokinetics

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.