Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

ZBRA stock opened at $279.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

