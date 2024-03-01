The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 650,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 137,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.