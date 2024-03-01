Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.3 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,247.22 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,197.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,136.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

