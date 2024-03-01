Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $216.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.68 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

