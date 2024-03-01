Bamco Inc. NY Sells 56,400 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after buying an additional 383,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,386,000 after buying an additional 807,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

