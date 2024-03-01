O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $305.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.09 and a 12-month high of $306.00.
Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,814 shares of company stock worth $7,222,505. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Comfort Systems USA Profile
Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.
