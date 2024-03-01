argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of argenx worth $35,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in argenx by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Down 4.4 %

ARGX opened at $380.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.72. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -91.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.