Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1,416.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

