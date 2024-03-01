Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12,467.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,399 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after acquiring an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.54.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

