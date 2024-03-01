MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos Sells 62,810 Shares

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,454,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,043,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,399,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Da Silva Jorge Santos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00.

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 1.30. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

MLTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,726,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

