MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos Sells 62,810 Shares

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,454,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,043,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,399,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Da Silva Jorge Santos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MLTX stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 1.30. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on MLTX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,726,000.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.