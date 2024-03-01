George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00.

Shares of WN opened at C$177.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$184.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$170.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$160.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$198.83.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

