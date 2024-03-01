George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00.
George Weston Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of WN opened at C$177.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$184.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$170.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$160.43.
George Weston Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
Featured Articles
