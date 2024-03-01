FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.69.

Parkland Trading Down 2.6 %

Parkland stock opened at C$43.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.27. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$27.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$1,515,618.00. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.