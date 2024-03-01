Martin Monro Buys 10,000 Shares of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Martin Monro acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,350.00 ($6,764.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

