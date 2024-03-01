Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Vicente Reynal Sells 240,000 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ingersoll Rand Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.32.
Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.
