Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Ryder Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Ryder Capital Price Performance

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryder Capital

In other Ryder Capital news, insider David Bottomley acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($32,679.74). Corporate insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.