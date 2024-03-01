Truist Financial Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $87.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBY. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Best Buy stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 290,812 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,060 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

