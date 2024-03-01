Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Winpak Trading Down 6.0 %

TSE:WPK opened at C$40.29 on Friday. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$36.95 and a 12-month high of C$46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPK. CIBC downgraded Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

