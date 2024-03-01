EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB opened at C$86.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.65. EQB has a one year low of C$53.86 and a one year high of C$97.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQB shares. Cormark increased their price objective on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$102.13.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

