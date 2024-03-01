Christopher James Belsham Purchases 10,000 Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Stock

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher James Belsham acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($23,084.73).

NWF Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.33) on Friday. NWF Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.61). The company has a market capitalization of £90.72 million, a PE ratio of 711.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.62.

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. NWF Group’s payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

