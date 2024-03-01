Piper Sandler Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $245.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $225.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.26. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $228.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after acquiring an additional 306,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

