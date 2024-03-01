Vikki L. Conway Sells 1,366 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Vikki L. Conway sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $17,921.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $3,103,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

