First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.50

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 4459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

